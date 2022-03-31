Advertisement

US approves bison grazing on Montana prairie amid criticism

Bison
Bison(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have approved a conservation group’s proposal to expand bison grazing on prairies in Montana amid objections from some ranchers and elected officials.

Wednesday’s announcement will allow the American Prairie to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management land in north-central Montana and to remove about 30 miles of fences so the animals can roam more freely.

The group’s long-term goal is to piece together a 5,000-square-mile expanse of public and private lands with thousands of bison and other wildlife. Republican officials and some ranchers have fiercely opposed the group’s efforts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Death Investigation
Investigation underway after death of 6-year-old in Fort Totten
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest

Latest News

Detectors used by hazmat crew
A closer look at the Minot Hazmat crew
canola prices
Canola is shaping up to be a hot crop this year
Canola crop
Canola is shaping up to be a hot crop this year
panthers track and field
Rugby girls’ track and field season preview