Three candidates announced for Williston Basin School District superintendent position

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District has announced the three finalists in the running for the open superintendent position.

The candidates are Teresa Chaulk, Superintendent of Lincoln County School District in Kemmerer, Wyoming; Dr. Richard Faidley, Superintendent of Wilson West Lawn School District in West Lawn, Pennsylvania; and Dr. Charles Fischer, former Executive Director of Alternative Education in Riverside County, California. Board president Chris Jundt says all three best met the criteria set by the board and its stakeholders.

“If you look at their resumes, all three of those candidates have extensive superintendent experience, and that brings a lot of value moving forward for our district,” said Jundt.

The board will be conducting another set of interviews on April 6, with a decision to follow later that day.

The position has been open since November, when Dr. Jeff Thake resigned.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.