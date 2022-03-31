Advertisement

St. John woman dies following house fire

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN, N.D. – A St. John woman died following a house fire last Thursday, according to the St. John Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Hanlan said the call came in around 12 a.m. Thursday morning of a fire at a home on Church Street in St. John.

Hanlan said when he arrived on scene, the northeast end of the house was engulfed.

The chief said crews from St. John, Rolla, Rolette, Belcourt, and Mylo responded, and it took firefighters roughly 13 hours to put out the flames.

The lone occupant, 54-year-old Kelly Hurley, was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

No one else was hurt, though Hanlan said some pets were lost.

He said the two-story house is a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal and North Dakota BCI were on scene, according to Hanlan, and the cause of the fire and Hurley’s death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Death Investigation
Investigation underway after death of 6-year-old in Fort Totten
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest

Latest News

canola prices
Canola is shaping up to be a hot crop this year
Canola crop
Canola is shaping up to be a hot crop this year
panthers track and field
Rugby girls’ track and field season preview
Bismarck's synchronized skating teams
Another successful season for Bismarck’s synchronized skating teams