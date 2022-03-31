St. John woman dies following house fire

ST. JOHN, N.D. – A St. John woman died following a house fire last Thursday, according to the St. John Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mike Hanlan said the call came in around 12 a.m. Thursday morning of a fire at a home on Church Street in St. John.

Hanlan said when he arrived on scene, the northeast end of the house was engulfed.

The chief said crews from St. John, Rolla, Rolette, Belcourt, and Mylo responded, and it took firefighters roughly 13 hours to put out the flames.

The lone occupant, 54-year-old Kelly Hurley, was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

No one else was hurt, though Hanlan said some pets were lost.

He said the two-story house is a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal and North Dakota BCI were on scene, according to Hanlan, and the cause of the fire and Hurley’s death remains under investigation.

