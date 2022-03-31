Advertisement

Senators react to President Biden’s announcement to release oil from strategic reserves

North Dakota, Montana Senators
North Dakota, Montana Senators(Station)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Biden announced this afternoon that he would once again be tapping into the nation’s strategic reserves in an attempt to lower gas prices nationwide.

He says he will release 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months.  The U.S. uses 20 million barrels of oil each day, so the releases amount to only 5% of what Americans use on a daily basis.

“Our prices are rising because of Putin’s actions, there isn’t enough supply. The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” Biden said.

While it is not known how much this will affect gas prices, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) called it a step in the right direction.

“In order to combat rising prices at the pump it’s critical that we increase responsible domestic energy production now, as well as prepare for future American energy independence by investing in clean energy storage, transmission, and capacity,” Tester said in a statement.

Republican senators, however, say the administration needs to change their policies on domestic production to see actual results.

“The Biden administration has been taking the wrong approach to energy development. In an energy rich nation like ours, consumers should not be burdened by skyrocketing energy prices. Further, tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and calling on OPEC to produce more oil are not real long-term solutions, and won’t provide hardworking families relief at the pump. Instead, the administration should take the handcuffs off our domestic energy industry and empower them to increase production and utilize the full potential of America’s abundant oil and natural gas reserves,” said Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) in a statement.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) says: “Another massive release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is political gimmickry at its worst. The last time President Biden released oil from the SPR, gas prices temporarily dropped a mere two cents, but more importantly the Biden Administration’s bad energy policy is not a national emergency. They would rather negotiate with despots and terrorists and deplete our emergency stockpiles instead of producing American oil, which comes with good-paying American jobs and wealth creation. The Biden Administration has been wrong at every single step and he is doubling down.”

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says: “President Biden has once again resorted to tapping into the nation’s oil reserve to try and cover up the ramifications of his disastrous anti-American energy policies. These desperate moves are not the solution—investing in American energy production is, and that includes oil and gas. Biden needs to stop appeasing the woke green activists and get oil and gases leases going again.”

More than 180 million barrels will be released by the end of the six-month period.

The president released around 60 million in November.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation
Investigation underway after death of 6-year-old in Fort Totten
Catalytic converter arrests
Warrants issued for five in catalytic converter thefts in Ward County
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills
Stock image.
St. John woman dies following house fire

Latest News

Williston Basin School District Candidates
Three candidates announced for Williston Basin School District superintendent position
Nelson White Tail Jr.
New Town man enters plea agreement for federal sexual abuse charges
Leroy Jett
Mandan man accused of kidnapping woman enters not guilty plea
Rod Romine
Longtime Minot broadcaster, MSU supporter Rod Romine remembered