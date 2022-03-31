Senators react to President Biden’s announcement to release oil from strategic reserves

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Biden announced this afternoon that he would once again be tapping into the nation’s strategic reserves in an attempt to lower gas prices nationwide.

He says he will release 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. The U.S. uses 20 million barrels of oil each day, so the releases amount to only 5% of what Americans use on a daily basis.

“Our prices are rising because of Putin’s actions, there isn’t enough supply. The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” Biden said.

While it is not known how much this will affect gas prices, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) called it a step in the right direction.

“In order to combat rising prices at the pump it’s critical that we increase responsible domestic energy production now, as well as prepare for future American energy independence by investing in clean energy storage, transmission, and capacity,” Tester said in a statement.

Republican senators, however, say the administration needs to change their policies on domestic production to see actual results.

“The Biden administration has been taking the wrong approach to energy development. In an energy rich nation like ours, consumers should not be burdened by skyrocketing energy prices. Further, tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and calling on OPEC to produce more oil are not real long-term solutions, and won’t provide hardworking families relief at the pump. Instead, the administration should take the handcuffs off our domestic energy industry and empower them to increase production and utilize the full potential of America’s abundant oil and natural gas reserves,” said Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) in a statement.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) says: “Another massive release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is political gimmickry at its worst. The last time President Biden released oil from the SPR, gas prices temporarily dropped a mere two cents, but more importantly the Biden Administration’s bad energy policy is not a national emergency. They would rather negotiate with despots and terrorists and deplete our emergency stockpiles instead of producing American oil, which comes with good-paying American jobs and wealth creation. The Biden Administration has been wrong at every single step and he is doubling down.”

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says: “President Biden has once again resorted to tapping into the nation’s oil reserve to try and cover up the ramifications of his disastrous anti-American energy policies. These desperate moves are not the solution—investing in American energy production is, and that includes oil and gas. Biden needs to stop appeasing the woke green activists and get oil and gases leases going again.”

More than 180 million barrels will be released by the end of the six-month period.

The president released around 60 million in November.

