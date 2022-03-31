Sen. Kevin Cramer on meeting with SCOTUS nominee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of North Dakota’s senators met with President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee yesterday.

Senator Kevin Cramer met with D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday. Cramer spoke to her about what he says matters most to him, the issue of state rights and federal overreach.

“We had a very cordial discussion. It was quite an intellectual discussion. She is obviously very bright, she’s very pleasant, she’s more than intellectually, academically, and experientially qualified. I just worry that her judicial philosophy is far to the left of anyone else on the court,” said Senator Kevin Cramer. Cramer said he’s keeping a close eye on issues facing the Supreme Court, including Waters of the U.S., the Clean Air Act, the Clean Power Plan, and Delaware River vs. FERC. He hasn’t explicitly stated whether he’ll vote to confirm Jackson’s nomination. The vote will be held next week.

