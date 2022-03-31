Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Zoo taking measures to protect bird species, in wake of bird flu concerns

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Roosevelt Park Zoo is doing its part to protect its bird species, in the wake of the rise in cases of bird flu across parts of the country.

Dr. Logan Wood, the staff veterinarian at the zoo, said the African penguins will stay inside for now.

The zoo has moved its chickens into a larger indoor enclosure.

The zoo has added tarps to the top of some outside bird exhibits like owls and eagles, to limit the spread of the virus.

Zoo staff will increase its use of P-P-E as well as cleaning to limit cross-contamination.

Wood also said the zoo is halting its intake of injured wildlife for rehabilitation, to protect the zoo’s current population.

“This will not impact the flow of the patrons in any way. It’s just more work on our keepers. But once again, our top priority is making sure that all of our animals stay healthy,” said Wood.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of the disease in Ward County.

The first case of the disease in North Dakota was discovered in a backyard flock in Kidder County.

