New Town man enters plea agreement for federal sexual abuse charges

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Town man has entered a plea agreement for federal sexual abuse charges.

Tuesday, Nelson White Tail Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred in 2013 and 2014. Under the agreement, the state asked White Tail Jr. receive an upward departure sentence of five years and five years of supervised probation.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor is considering the agreement and scheduled White Tail Jr.’s sentencing for June.

White Tail Jr. also faces charges in Mercer county for a separate incident where deputies say he attacked law enforcement with a broken garden hoe and a screwdriver. He is scheduled to face a jury for that case in July.

