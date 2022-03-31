Advertisement

New Town man enters plea agreement for federal sexual abuse charges

Nelson White Tail Jr.
Nelson White Tail Jr.(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Town man has entered a plea agreement for federal sexual abuse charges.

Tuesday, Nelson White Tail Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred in 2013 and 2014. Under the agreement, the state asked White Tail Jr. receive an upward departure sentence of five years and five years of supervised probation.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor is considering the agreement and scheduled White Tail Jr.’s sentencing for June.

White Tail Jr. also faces charges in Mercer county for a separate incident where deputies say he attacked law enforcement with a broken garden hoe and a screwdriver. He is scheduled to face a jury for that case in July.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation
Investigation underway after death of 6-year-old in Fort Totten
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills
Stock image.
St. John woman dies following house fire
29-year-old David Jeffrie and 25-year-old Hashannah Sawyer
Mandan pair face federal drug charges

Latest News

Leroy Jett
Mandan man accused of kidnapping woman enters not guilty plea
Rod Romine
Longtime Minot broadcaster, MSU supporter Rod Romine remembered
Roosevelt Park Zoo Generic Graphic
Roosevelt Park Zoo taking measures to protect bird species, in wake of bird flu concerns
Kirk Wilkie Graphic
Formal charges filed, $250,000 bond set for Bismarck man accused of attacking man with hammer