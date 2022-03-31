Advertisement

Mandan man accused of kidnapping woman enters not guilty plea

Leroy Jett
Leroy Jett(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man who police say kidnapped a woman last weekend has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Mandan police say they stopped a car they believed to be part of a possible kidnapping last Saturday. During the stop they say a woman jumped out of the car and ran towards officers and the driver fled before he was caught on Highway 25.

The driver, 36-year-old Leroy Jett, is charged with misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and fleeing.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in July.

