Mandan man accused of kidnapping woman enters not guilty plea

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man who police say kidnapped a woman last weekend has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Mandan police say they stopped a car they believed to be part of a possible kidnapping last Saturday. During the stop they say a woman jumped out of the car and ran towards officers and the driver fled before he was caught on Highway 25.

The driver, 36-year-old Leroy Jett, is charged with misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and fleeing.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in July.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.