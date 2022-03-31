Advertisement

Longtime Minot broadcaster, MSU supporter Rod Romine remembered

Rod Romine
Rod Romine(Station)
By Joe Skurzewski
Mar. 31, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the Minot community are remembering the life of Rod Romine, a longtime broadcaster and supporter of Minot State University.

Romine passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.

Romine worked in radio and television in the Minot area for more than 40 years.

He was also a charter member of the Board of Regents for Minot State University, and helped found the Beaver Booster Club and the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Romine also served in the U.S. Army.

As of Thursday morning, arrangements are pending.

