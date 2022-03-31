Formal charges filed, $250,000 bond set for Bismarck man accused of attacking man with hammer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Formal charges have been filed against a Bismarck man who police say attacked a man with a hammer before barricading himself in a residence Monday.

Witnesses told police 32-year-old Kirk Wilkie hit a 34-year-old in the face after asking him a question he didn’t hear. Court documents report the victim required stitches.

Wilkie is charged with aggravated assault.

Thursday, a district court judge set Wilkie’s bond at $250,000.

