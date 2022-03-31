A closer look at the Minot Hazmat crew

MINOT, N.D. – Firefighters sign up to do a wide array of versatile and dangerous work. They’re ready to respond to many different emergencies that could crop up in a modern city. A couple of weeks ago the Minot Fire Department had to respond to an underground natural gas leak, and the hazmat team helped keep crews safe while they worked.

Senior Firefighter Alex Coleman could spend much of his time on the computer while responding with the hazmat team.

”We’re there for a little over 12 hours just looking for any changes. We had a couple of area arrays set up inside the home, around the neighborhood, and we also had handheld monitors on. So we pretty much just looked at the computer screen, wandered around, and made sure nothing was increasing,” said Coleman.

Handheld devices are on every truck that the firefighters on scene can use to initially detect an issue. Then they know to call in the hazmat crew.

”We make sure our crews are far enough away. We kind of cordon off, we call it an initial isolation zone, making a hazard zone that’s a threat to us and getting our responders and people anywhere near it away from it,” said Austin Burns, battalion chief.

When hazmat arrives these are the arrays that they deploy to take a closer look at the situation. They can detect natural gas levels, gamma radiation, carbon monoxide and more, feeding that information to the computers on the truck.

”Can detect a radius all around a block, a neighborhood, a small area, it doesn’t really matter. We pretty much just monitor the air in an area and try to see where’s the shifts happening, if the wind direction is going to have any influence on residents,” said Coleman.

In the case of the leak in mid-March, the department worked with MDU who found the leak and fixed it by the end of the day.

Coleman says they don’t see these situations often, but recently they’ve received a few more calls than normal.

