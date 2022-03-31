Advertisement

Canola is shaping up to be a hot crop this year

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARPIO, N.D. – North Dakota produces close to 85% of the nation’s supply of canola and with this year’s prices jumping to record highs, North Dakota canola farmers may be in for a good season.

Canola fields like this may be bare right now, but in a few short months, they will be filled with yellow flowers, and this year, those yellow flowers may be worth a pretty penny.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it. I think back in 2007 through 2008-time frame when we had to rally up in commodities, we may have hit $28 to $30 for a short time,” said Pat Murphy, a canola farmer in Carpio.

Canola is reaching up to 41 cents per pound right now and it’s not the only crop seeing record high prices.

“As long as the Ukrainian conflict continues, I think the higher prices will be for all of our commodities, we are certainly seeing that in wheat and corn and that will also follow in our edible seed oil markets,” said Eric Eriksmoen, a research agronomist with North Dakota State University’s Agriculture Extension office in Minot.

The demand for canola goes beyond just food purposes.

“There is a lot more demand our product. This green energy, the biodiesel, our renewable diesel, all this adds up to taking more oil seeds off the market and putting them into the fuel supply versus food,” said Murphy.

This year may be a great time to farm canola.

“We like canola so we keep growing it, so unless I can find something wrong with it, I’ll think we keep doing that,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he will start planting in the next few weeks and despite coming out of a drought year, he is very optimistic for his fields.

Our neighbor to the North, Canada, is the world’s largest canola producer.

