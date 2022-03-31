Another successful season for Bismarck’s synchronized skating teams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1984 U.S. Figure Skating held the first U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships and ever since, the sport has blossomed. Today, there are around 600 synchronized skating teams in the United States. Two of these teams represented North Dakota at nationals in Colorado Springs, CO earlier this month: the Capital Ice Chips and the Capital Ice Connection.

For hours each week, these motivated young women train on the ice.

“A lot of us do individual skating as well. So, most of us are on the ice four or five times a week, but as a team, we skate twice a week,” said Adriel Vetter, Capital Ice Chips skater.

The elements the Capital Ice Chips practice might seem effortless, but having the skills and synchronization is the hard part.

“Synchronized skating is generally a whole bunch of skaters skating in unison on the ice. It’s not like the teams event at the Olympics where each individual skater is doing their own performance and it’s a communitive score. [Synchro] is more the whole team working together,” said Vetter.

At each level of the sport, officials judge different required moves, such as wheel and intersection elements, to form a total score.

”We have cartwheels this year which is pretty cool and different,” said Lexi Stenberg, Capital Ice Connection skater.

At this year’s national competition, the Capital Ice Chips earned Intermediate Silver for the second consecutive year. They scored 70.42 points.

The Capital Ice Connection earned fifth place at the Juvenile level with 47.18 points.

“We were against a lot of bigger cities like New York and Boston, which is pretty cool because we’re just little Bismarck,” said Stenberg.

Since the Bismarck-based teams were formed in 2003, the sport has changed quite a bit. Synchronized skating now incorporates more moves seen in other figure skating divisions. Skaters say it allows them to grow as individuals and as a team.

“The team turns into a little family, and it’s really awesome,” said Vetter.

The 21 skaters on the Capital Ice Chips and the 20 skaters on the Capital Ice Connection say the best part of the sport is the teamwork.

Over the past season, the Bismarck-based teams competed across the country including in Minnesota, Michigan, and California.

Tryouts for the next season are ongoing and new teams will begin practice in a couple of weeks.

