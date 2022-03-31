Advertisement

2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck

Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.(FHP)
By Raghad Hamad and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – Five students in Florida were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Two of those students were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

WCTV reports both vehicles were driving in the same direction on U.S. 19 in Levy County, Florida around 3:45 p.m. The school bus was in front of the truck.

Troopers said the bus was stopped to drop off a student when the truck slammed into the back of it.

The driver and 10 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation
Investigation underway after death of 6-year-old in Fort Totten
27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills
Watford City senior Dakota Wollan and Madeline Miller
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple
Stock image.
St. John woman dies following house fire
29-year-old David Jeffrie and 25-year-old Hashannah Sawyer
Mandan pair face federal drug charges

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
LIVE: Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial denies role in conspiracy
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Key inflation gauge sets 40-year high as gas and food soar