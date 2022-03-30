Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck in-laws pleads not guilty to federal bank fraud, identity theft

56-year-old Carol Feist enters not guilty plea in bank fraud case
56-year-old Carol Feist enters not guilty plea in bank fraud case(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury trial for a Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 and the identities of her Bismarck-based in-laws has been set by a U.S. District Court judge.

Investigators say 56-year-old Carol Feist made phone calls to a Bismarck bank in October 2021 and claimed to be her mother-in-law to withdraw money. They say she wired the money to a title company in Montana and forged her father-in-law’s signature to sign a property deed.

Feist faces multiple federal charges including aggravated identity theft and bank fraud.

Tuesday, Feist pleaded not guilty. She’s out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.

Judge Daniel Hovland scheduled her jury trial for April 10th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
Ricky Lee Sneve awarded Carnegie Medal for saving his 5-year-old sister
Ten-year-old boy receives Carnegie Medal after he died saving his 5-year-old sister

Latest News

Construction class Williston
Williston High’s Construction and Trades class has students learning how to build houses
Toby Keith coming to Norsk Hostfest
Toby Keith rounds out 2022 Norsk Høstfest lineup
Bird flu
Avian influenza confirmed in Kidder County chicken flock
27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills