Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck in-laws pleads not guilty to federal bank fraud, identity theft
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury trial for a Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 and the identities of her Bismarck-based in-laws has been set by a U.S. District Court judge.
Investigators say 56-year-old Carol Feist made phone calls to a Bismarck bank in October 2021 and claimed to be her mother-in-law to withdraw money. They say she wired the money to a title company in Montana and forged her father-in-law’s signature to sign a property deed.
Feist faces multiple federal charges including aggravated identity theft and bank fraud.
Tuesday, Feist pleaded not guilty. She’s out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.
Judge Daniel Hovland scheduled her jury trial for April 10th.
