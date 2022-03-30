Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck in-laws pleads not guilty to federal bank fraud, identity theft

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury trial for a Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 and the identities of her Bismarck-based in-laws has been set by a U.S. District Court judge.

Investigators say 56-year-old Carol Feist made phone calls to a Bismarck bank in October 2021 and claimed to be her mother-in-law to withdraw money. They say she wired the money to a title company in Montana and forged her father-in-law’s signature to sign a property deed.

Feist faces multiple federal charges including aggravated identity theft and bank fraud.

Tuesday, Feist pleaded not guilty. She’s out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.

Judge Daniel Hovland scheduled her jury trial for April 10th.

