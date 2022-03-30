Williston High’s Construction and Trades class has students learning how to build houses

WILLISTON, N.D. – Interest and demand for career and technical education classes has been growing throughout North Dakota. At Williston High School, one class is giving students an opportunity to put their hands to work building structures.

Students at Williston High School’s construction and trades class work on a special project: building an actual house instead of typical homework.

“It’s hands-on (work) and you get to work with other people,” said Peyton Summers, junior.

With their teacher and licensed contractor, Marc Davis, they are tasked with doing everything from assembling the deck, all the way to the trim work inside the house. Everything is then inspected and made sure it is up to code.

“They look great after you’re done. You feel so accomplished and proud of yourself after,” said Mary Byron, senior.

The house is just the latest project that students in this class are building. For 15 years, Davis and his students have built houses, shops, and shacks, giving them insight into what it’s like to have a career in construction.

“It’s easier being in high school, but it’s still nice knowing that these guys are going into that (field),” said Davis.

The students said it gives them a path forward when they graduate from high school.

“I plan on going to college for it later on. I think it is a great opportunity, and I’m glad the high school gives us a chance to take that opportunity,” said Byron.

Davis says when the project is completed next year, it will be inspected and then moved east of town for a future homeowner. For the students, it gives them a sense of pride to see it done with their own hands, and they say it’s an achievement bigger than an A+.

The class also gives students a look into other trades such as plumbing, carpentry, and electrician work.

