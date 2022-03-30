Advertisement

Toby Keith rounds out 2022 Norsk Høstfest lineup

Toby Keith coming to Norsk Hostfest
Toby Keith coming to Norsk Hostfest(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Those headed to Norsk Høstfest this fall should remember to bring their “Red Solo Cup,” as country music star Toby Keith takes over the Great Hall the night of Friday, Sep. 30.

Keith is known for countless major country hits, including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American),” “Beer For My Horses,” “I Love This Bar,” “American Soldier,” “Red Solo Cup,” and more.

Keith rounds out a Hostfest lineup that includes Big & Rich, Daniel O’Donnell, Lady A, Brantley Gilbert, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale April 15. More information on tickets, lineup, and the festival can be found here.

Complete lineup:

Wednesday, Sept. 28: 1 p.m. Opening Ceremony and 7 p.m. Big and Rich

Thursday, Sept. 29: 1 p.m. Daniel O’Donnell and 7 p.m. Lady A

Friday, Sept. 30: 1 p.m. Texas Tenors and 7 p.m. Toby Keith

Saturday, Oct 1: 1 p.m. Old Crow Medicine Show and 7 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

