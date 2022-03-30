Texas Tenors bringing voices back to Minot this fall for Norsk Høstfest

MINOT, N.D. – Another familiar name is returning to the stage at Norsk Høstfest this fall in Minot.

The Texas Tenors will perform once again at the festival on Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. They’ll be featuring Matt Vee & The Killer Vee’s Celebrate the Music of Neil Diamond.

They join Daniel O’Donnell as repeat performers at Høstfest, along with other acts already announced that include Lady A, Big & Rich, Brantley Gilbert, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

The group, which appeared on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, have rapidly risen to worldwide fame as classical artists.

Tickets go on Sale April 15.

Høstfest has one more main stage entertainer to announce, the Sept. 30 evening show.

More information on the lineup and festival can be found here.

