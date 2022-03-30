Sports Spotlight: BSC adds track & cross country programs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been close to four decades since the Mystics fielded teams in track & field and cross country, but that will be changing in the near future.

This week we shine the Sports Spotlight on what’s going to be new again at B.S.C.

38 years. That’s how long it’s been since BSC last had men’s and women’s track & field and cross country, and now they’re back. Close to four decades later, athletic director Myron Schulz had a clear view when looking into his Mystics crystal ball.

“One of the main things that came into my mind was looking over my shoulder every day and seeing The Bowl there. This great facility. I just kept bouncing the idea off some local track enthusiasts and kept gaining ground, and here we are,” said Myron Schulz, BSC athletic director.

To restart a program that’s laid dormant for so long is not easy, but Schulz feels the person they picked to get it done is on the right track with his local roots.

“I am a Bismarck kid. I went to Century High School and I stayed in Bismarck, went to UMary. So when I was told about this position and had the possibility of leading the program, I really thought about what this could do for the community, some of the kids here, the opportunity,” said Jamison Dietrich, BSC Track & Field and Cross Country Head Coach.

And for the ones around who remember what the program was back in the day are ecstatic to see it rejuvenated.

“There’s been a lot of cost cutting and things like that across the country, so this is really nice what Bismarck State is trying to do. Cross Country and Track & Field are so popular across the western part of the state. I think it’s just going to be a great opportunity for kids to come out here and continue their education and athletics,” said Darrell Anderson, BSC Hall of Fame.

With a hopeful start this fall, Coach Dietrich has a laundry list of things to do. But one of the main ones is to get the athletes to commit to being a Mystic.

“The elevator pitch is for some kids this can be a stepping stone, so if they can come here, serve two years, that development can move them on to the next level if they want to. Maybe start off with a handful of kids, we’ll grow it each and every year, really build it into something great. I think it can happen if we have some buy-in from some people in the area and get things rolling,” said Dietrich.

The Track programs will be joining Junior College Division One, and Cross Country is starting in Division Two.

