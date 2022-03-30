Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter incident in Georgia

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart's...
According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m.(WTOC)
By Kyle Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated. The soldier’s name will be released after family has been notified.

