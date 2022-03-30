Rugby girls’ track and field season preview

RUGBY, N.D. – Spring sports have arrived.

The Rugby girls’ track and field team tied for 4th-place at the Class B state meet last May and are preparing for a return.

The Panthers scored 52 points at the state meet and return all but one point scorer.

There are 70 girls on the team from grades 7 through 12.

“It’s exciting. We have good kids coming back and we have a lot of fresh new ones, that, who knows? They don’t know what they can do. They’ve never been in track, they don’t know what’s going on,” said coach Bill Jansen.

Of the 70 athletes on the team, 24 are 7th graders.

“I think at first it’s a little different because you’re scared to talk to them, or they’re scared to talk to you,” said senior Mya Geisinger.

Last year, multiple 7th and 8th graders scored points for the Panthers at the ‘B’ meet.

“It’ll be a learning experience... It’ll be fun for all of us,” said Jansen.

Just six seniors return.

“I think as the season goes on, you get more comfortable with everyone,” said Mya.

Rugby last won a state title in girls’ track and field in 2019. There are still a few girls who competed on relays from that team on this year’s squad.

This story is part of an ongoing preview of spring sports teams in the Minot area. If you know of a team with a great story entering the spring season, email Zachary.Keenan@gray.tv or message @ZachKeenanTV on Twitter with your coach’s contact information.

