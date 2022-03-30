Advertisement

Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills

27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Detroit, MI men were arrested Tuesday after police say they made multiple trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of fentanyl pills.

Police say they found 934 fentanyl pills and more than $16,000 at a Bismarck residence of 27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis. They say a source told them he had helped Grady-Shelton and Travis make three trips to Bismarck to deliver fentanyl since February.

The pair is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

They are both in custody.

The CDC reports that even small doses of fentanyl can be deadly. Overdose deaths in North Dakota have risen over the past year, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
Ricky Lee Sneve awarded Carnegie Medal for saving his 5-year-old sister
Ten-year-old boy receives Carnegie Medal after he died saving his 5-year-old sister

Latest News

29-year-old David Jeffrie and 25-year-old Hashannah Sawyer
Mandan pair face federal drug charges
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
10pm Sportscast 3/29/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/29/2022
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards