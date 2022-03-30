Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Detroit, MI men were arrested Tuesday after police say they made multiple trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of fentanyl pills.

Police say they found 934 fentanyl pills and more than $16,000 at a Bismarck residence of 27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis. They say a source told them he had helped Grady-Shelton and Travis make three trips to Bismarck to deliver fentanyl since February.

The pair is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

They are both in custody.

The CDC reports that even small doses of fentanyl can be deadly. Overdose deaths in North Dakota have risen over the past year, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

