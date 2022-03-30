Advertisement

Minot High hiring freshmen football, volleyball coaches

By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot High announced the school is accepting applications for freshmen football and volleyball coaches.

The coaches will lead the school’s freshmen teams for the next two seasons. Those teams will become the varsity squads at the new high school for the 2024-2025 school year.

The posting says the coaches will: “Oversee all aspects of creating culture, match traditions, uniforms, schedule, offseason workouts and skills required to establish a competitive football (or volleyball) program.”

The new Minot high school is still in the process of finding a name.

Interested applicants can find more information on the positions here.

