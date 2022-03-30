Meet one of this year’s GABR stars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mark your calendars, because the Great American Bike Race is one month away. And Sanford Health is gearing up to raise more money than ever this year.

Benny Lemieux knows how much physical therapy has helped him.

“What can it help you do?” asked Sarah Keller, pediatric physical therapist for Sanford Health.

“Stand!” said Benny.

“Stand, that’s right,” said Keller.

This year, Benny was chosen to be a Great American Bike Race star.

“We were just kind of over the moon with pride on that one. That’s the biggest emotion I can remember feeling during that time,” said Danny Lemieux, Benny’s dad.

Sarah Keller, who has done physical therapy with Benny since he was a baby, says she can’t think of anyone better to represent the organization.

“He really just brings happiness to those around him with his smile, with his laugh. And he’s just a joy to be around,” said Keller.

Benny’s laugh is contagious, and GABR gives him and his family opportunities he might not have had otherwise.

“All those things, all the funds they’ve provided, the cool gadgets and gizmos we’ve got, those have done nothing but provide independence for Ben,” said Danny.

Whether he’s doing standing squats or opening bathroom doors, the assistance he’s received from GABR has been priceless.

In addition to Benny’s electric wheelchair, GABR has helped the Lemieux family purchase a manual wheelchair, a wheelchair accessible van, toileting equipment, back and foot braces, and a chairlift to help him get up and down stairs at home. If you want to support Benny and other children with cerebral palsy, click here.

