Mandan pair face federal drug charges

29-year-old David Jeffrie and 25-year-old Hashannah Sawyer
29-year-old David Jeffrie and 25-year-old Hashannah Sawyer
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District Judge has dropped the felony drug charges against two people in Burleigh County so their cases can proceed in federal court.

Metro Area Task Force officers say they found 5,000 fentanyl pills, handguns, and more than $40,000 in cash in the Mandan apartment of 29-year-old David Jeffrie and 25-year-old Hashannah Sawyer last month.

Judge Pam Nesvig dropped the pair’s charges of possession with intent to deliver. Jeffrie and Sawyer have now been indicted federally on the same charges.

