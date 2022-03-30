Advertisement

Legacy Sabers baseball tasked with replacing six seniors, but looking forward to start season

Legacy Sabers baseball
Legacy Sabers baseball(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be plenty of new faces and new opportunities on the Legacy baseball team this year as the team gets ready to play its game on April 5th. Last season, the Sabers ran the table at the WDA tournament winning the title.

They followed it up with a 4th-place finish at state, but this year is a new year, and Legacy is tasked with replacing six seniors.

Head Coach Eddie Streeter is confident in his eight returners as well as some new players moving up from the JV squad.

Streeter said: “I think I have to give a shoutout to my JV coaching staff who do a really good job of developing kids. I don’t think our younger group has really lost a step and they’ve developed really well. I’m excited there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for guys to step in and do what’s needed.”

One of those players that could fit a role for Legacy this year is sophomore pitcher and first baseman, Isaac Mitchell.

Mitchell said: “The biggest thing that excites me is I know the team very well and we’re really good together as a group of players. The biggest thing I think we’re going to take away from this year is our attitudes. I think we have great attitudes on the team, lot of respect for each other. And we’re just a well hard-working team in general.”

The Sabers are scheduled to take on St. Mary’s a week from Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

