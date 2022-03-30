Advertisement

Garrison’s Sweet Cedar Perkins signs to Dickinson State

Garrison High's Sweet Cedar Perkins
Garrison High's Sweet Cedar Perkins
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRISON, N.D. – Garrison High’s Sweet Cedar Perkins put pen to paper Tuesday.

Sweet Cedar will continue her basketball career at Dickinson State next season.

The senior averaged 17.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Troopers this season while joining the 1,000-point scoring club.

The region’s coaches named her the Region 5 Senior Athlete of the Year.

Sweet Cedar was a major part of Garrison’s 15-game win streak. The team fell to Central McLean in the regional semifinal.

Dickinson State finished fourth in the North Star this past season with seven seniors on the roster.

