Four Corners Cafe offers Ukrainian food, traditions

FAIRFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - A small, red building off the Highway 85 Belfield exit offers a tasty cultural experience for travelers.

The Four Corners Cafe serves up more than just coffee and treats. It may appear to be in the middle of nowhere in Fairfield, but once you’re inside, you may feel like you’re in another country.

“Little by little, I just kept bringing in things from home just to put on the walls to make it more my happy place, it unofficially turned into a Ukrainian restaurant,” said Jesse Romanyshyn, Four Corners Cafe.

Jesse Romanyshyn is the owner, chef, and manager at Four Corners Cafe.

He says he learned how to prepare Ukrainian food from spending time with family. He was raised on a nearby farm and still attends the Ukrainian church up the road.

Jesse says the business has helped those impacted by the war in Ukraine by catering a Ukrainian benefit.

“It is your own family, I do have relatives and there and everybody that’s been harder hit, it just hits you that much more,” said Romanyshyn.

He says some visitors to the cafe have no connection to Ukraine but enjoy the food.

It’s the place to get perogies along with other treats.

“They’re just good, dough, fresh caramel rolls, that’s why I come here the most,” said Dale Heid, Fairfield.

So next time you’re in the area, come on out to get your fill of Ukrainian food and heritage.

The cafe is open Wednesday to Friday during certain hours for dine-in, but they also offer catering.

