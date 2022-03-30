Building tiny houses helps those transition out of therapy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Constructing a tiny house certainly requires many skills and commitment. For some, getting their lives back on track is one of the benefits that comes from building a small living space.

Tiny houses have been a trendy way to live big in a small amount of space. Josh Olson saw tiny house construction as an opportunity for people recently out of rehab.

When coming out of therapy, many people struggle to find work. They have meetings to attend and many other new tasks to finish on top of securing a job.

”It’s hard to find full-time employment and what we did is we offered up our shop and it just came together and we built a tiny house,” said Olson, owner of Tied for Second.

The idea was to bridge the gap for those coming out of rehab and needing meaningful work. They were paid for their work on the tiny house and were able to learn new skills.

”Yeah, when you make a transition coming out of the doors of in-patient treatment it’s a struggle and Josh gave the opportunity for work for him so I didn’t have to stress out about finding a job right away so I could continue on my recovery as much as I could, you know, so it relieved a lot of stress off me,” said Sandon Erickson, a carpenter who helped build the tiny house.

The journey from treatment to sober living can sometimes impact a person’s self-esteem. This project was an opportunity to bring some pride to those who worked on it.

”It uplifts them, it just energizes them even more that they can be a part of something and that’s what we tried to do,” added Olson.

Many people contributed to the project and used new and old skills from carpentry, plumbing, and electrical to do the interior and exterior work. The tiny house has room to sleep three to four people and has Bluetooth speakers, and the ability to hook up to a water source or run from stored water in a tank.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.