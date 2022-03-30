Advertisement

Bismarck library partners kids with dogs to increase reading

Bismarck Animals Reading with Kids program
Bismarck Animals Reading with Kids program(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a reason why dogs are often called “man’s best friend.” They are always happy to see you and great listeners.

The Bismarck Public Library and these dogs are ready to give kids a bit of a confidence boost through the Bismarck Animals Reading with Kids program, or B.A.R.K.

A few days a week these loyal listeners stop by the library and give children learning to read a chance to practice with non-judgmental ears. This isn’t all rainbows and unicorns though, as studies have shown that literacy can improve when reading to a dog.

“So I looked into it, and found all sorts of positive things about how great it is for kids, that they feel more comfortable when they are reading to a dog because they don’t feel like they are being judged by anyone,” said Traci Juhala, head of youth services at the Bismarck Public Library.

The shift in confidence is noticeable, but not the only benefit of the program.

”Well, she’s actually gotten more confident around dogs, like actually sitting with them, not afraid that they are going to jump up on her and try to lick her on the face and give her all sorts of love. She’s also grown in her independent reading skills too, like, she actually wants to read at home now,” says Zena Hogue, whose child has attended B.A.R.K. for the last two years.

While the kids certainly benefit from the program, the dogs and their handlers certainly enjoy the opportunity to spend quiet time with the kids as well. All dogs have completed the Love on a Leash program and Good Citizen training. The B.A.R.K. program is free and gives kids 20 minutes of uninterrupted time with the dogs, they just finished their spring session but will begin again in the fall.

For more information visit the Bismarck Public Library’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Streets of Minot
Where do you see Minot in 20 years? The city wants your feedback
Texas Tenors return to Norsk Høstfest this fall in Minot
Texas Tenors bringing voices back to Minot this fall for Norsk Høstfest
mystics baseball
6PM Sportscast 3/29/22
patriots softball
Century Patriots softball hope to continue success with new coach