Bismarck library partners kids with dogs to increase reading

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a reason why dogs are often called “man’s best friend.” They are always happy to see you and great listeners.

The Bismarck Public Library and these dogs are ready to give kids a bit of a confidence boost through the Bismarck Animals Reading with Kids program, or B.A.R.K.

A few days a week these loyal listeners stop by the library and give children learning to read a chance to practice with non-judgmental ears. This isn’t all rainbows and unicorns though, as studies have shown that literacy can improve when reading to a dog.

“So I looked into it, and found all sorts of positive things about how great it is for kids, that they feel more comfortable when they are reading to a dog because they don’t feel like they are being judged by anyone,” said Traci Juhala, head of youth services at the Bismarck Public Library.

The shift in confidence is noticeable, but not the only benefit of the program.

”Well, she’s actually gotten more confident around dogs, like actually sitting with them, not afraid that they are going to jump up on her and try to lick her on the face and give her all sorts of love. She’s also grown in her independent reading skills too, like, she actually wants to read at home now,” says Zena Hogue, whose child has attended B.A.R.K. for the last two years.

While the kids certainly benefit from the program, the dogs and their handlers certainly enjoy the opportunity to spend quiet time with the kids as well. All dogs have completed the Love on a Leash program and Good Citizen training. The B.A.R.K. program is free and gives kids 20 minutes of uninterrupted time with the dogs, they just finished their spring session but will begin again in the fall.

For more information visit the Bismarck Public Library’s website.

