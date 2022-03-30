Advertisement

Avian influenza confirmed in Kidder County chicken flock

Bird flu
Bird flu(Preston Keres / USDA)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota officials have discovered bird flu in Kidder County.

The state’s first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry since 2015 was found in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in Kidder County. The flock was depopulated, and the premises have been quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease.

“It’s highly deadly, but it’s especially deadly to domestic poultry and turkeys, and so it can be maintained in waterfowl, but it also occasionally gets into those domestic poultry production operations, and it’s pretty devastating to those operations,” said Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian for the ND Game and Fish.

According to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, North Dakota raises about a million commercial birds and many backyard birds yearly. Avian influenza affects wild birds as well and can be transmitted by contact with infected birds or by the ingestion of infected food and water. Earlier this month, South Dakota euthanized 85,000 birds following an outbreak there.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
Ricky Lee Sneve awarded Carnegie Medal for saving his 5-year-old sister
Ten-year-old boy receives Carnegie Medal after he died saving his 5-year-old sister

Latest News

Construction class Williston
Williston High’s Construction and Trades class has students learning how to build houses
Toby Keith coming to Norsk Hostfest
Toby Keith rounds out 2022 Norsk Høstfest lineup
56-year-old Carol Feist enters not guilty plea in bank fraud case
Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck in-laws pleads not guilty to federal bank fraud, identity theft
27-year-old Noah Grady-Shelton and 27-year-old Jurelle Travis
Police say pair made trips to Bismarck to deliver hundreds of illicit fentanyl pills