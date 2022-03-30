Avian influenza confirmed in Kidder County chicken flock

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota officials have discovered bird flu in Kidder County.

The state’s first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry since 2015 was found in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in Kidder County. The flock was depopulated, and the premises have been quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease.

“It’s highly deadly, but it’s especially deadly to domestic poultry and turkeys, and so it can be maintained in waterfowl, but it also occasionally gets into those domestic poultry production operations, and it’s pretty devastating to those operations,” said Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian for the ND Game and Fish.

According to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, North Dakota raises about a million commercial birds and many backyard birds yearly. Avian influenza affects wild birds as well and can be transmitted by contact with infected birds or by the ingestion of infected food and water. Earlier this month, South Dakota euthanized 85,000 birds following an outbreak there.

