Truck repair costs Minot nearly six figures

MINOT, N.D. – While hauling snow this winter, a landfill roll-off truck was in an accident and repairs will cost the city close to $100,000.

Repairs to the truck itself will cost around $28,000. Replacement of the roll-off arm however will cost $65,000. The city bought the original for around $20,000, but because of demand and the economy, the part has more than tripled in price.

”The hoist went up, and they hit the pedestrian bridge on North Broadway. So it essentially ruined the hook from the roll-off that pulls the tank on,” said Dan Jonasson, Public Works director.

They hope to finish repairs in time for spring compost hauling.

