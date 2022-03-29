Spring is on the way, helpful lawn care reminder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is beginning to feel more like spring and many people are itching to get outside and tend to their lawns and gardens. But before you start dreaming of lush green lawns, you’ll want to be sure to get some maintenance in while the time is right. Dan Cashman of Cashman Nursery says the first step while planning your lawn care is to consider the weeds from last year that might have left seeds.

“Step one usually has a pre-emergent fertilizer in it with a weed killer that prevents seeds from growing. In other words, some of these seeds are annuals and step one usually has a preemergent weed preventer to prevent lots of different kinds of weeds. So, it’s time to start watering, it’s time to clean up your yard, and hopefully, we’ll be into nice days,” said Dan Cashman owner of Cashman Nursery in Bismarck.

Those looking forward to the spring green-up should rake up the leaves and debris from last fall and winter, and aerate their lawn to get it ready for any moisture that comes our way. Watering will also help wash away all the dust and dirt that accumulates throughout the winter.

