Advertisement

South Dakota House committee recommends no AG impeachment

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee is recommending that the state’s attorney general face no impeachment charges for his actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, to be removed from office.

But a Republican-controlled House committee issued a report Monday and found his actions did not merit impeachment. Individual House lawmakers may still bring impeachment charges against Ravnsborg, but the committee’s decision was a major setback for those trying to remove him from office.

Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway in September of 2020.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan police vehicle
One man arrested for possible kidnapping in Mandan
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle
Game and Fish
New fishing regulations starting April 1
Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana

Latest News

sunflowers update
Conditions are looking better this year for sunflowers
Airplane at Bismarck Airport
Air travel in North Dakota nears pre-pandemic numbers
Home lawn
Spring is on the way, helpful lawn care reminder
mandan braves
Mandan Braves baseball preview