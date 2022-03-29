Advertisement

Small businesses forced to raise prices due to supply chain and staffing issues

By Hilary Lane
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new national study found that a majority of small business owners have had to raise prices because of supply chain issues and staffing shortages.

“Ever since COVID hit, basically, everything has gone up,” said Tim Oldham, owner of T&T Tire and Auto in Ray.

For Oldham, tire prices from his suppliers have gone up by 40 percent.

“Everybody’s feeling it. I mean, I get hit with the price increase, so I have to pass that onto the customer, you know?” said Oldham.

And Oldham isn’t alone. A new national study found that 73% of businesses nationwide have had to increase prices to keep their businesses going.

With the highest inflation rate in four decades, businesses are forced to pass some of those costs on to consumers as many business owners already operate on razor-thin margins.

According to research, small retailers are more likely to raise their prices for goods and services compared to those in professional services and manufacturing.

Oldham says it has been difficult to explain the price increases to his customers, but he says luckily, they have been understanding.

“When a set of tires costs you a couple of hundred dollars more than what they used to, that’s very hard to pass along to the customers and try to explain that to the customer,” said Oldham.

Research shows consumer prices have surged almost 10 percent since January. That is the largest increase since 1982.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Texas Tenors return to Norsk Høstfest this fall in Minot
Texas Tenors bringing voices back to Minot this fall for Norsk Høstfest
mystics baseball
6PM Sportscast 3/29/22
patriots softball
Century Patriots softball hope to continue success with new coach
weather 3/29/22
Evening Weather 3/29/22
106 candles!
Dickinson woman celebrates 106 years around the sun