Potter appointed to ND Senate seat for which he’s running

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Bismarck-area Democrats have appointed a North Dakota Senate candidate to the seat for which he is campaigning.

Tracy Potter said that the District 35 committee has appointed him to fill the remainder of Sen. Erin Oban’s term which expires in November.

Oban recently resigned after President Joe Biden appointed her to become state director for the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency. She decided not to seek reelection to the Legislature this year due to what she said was the divisive nature of politics.

Potter announced a campaign last month for the seat he held from 2006 to 2010.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.