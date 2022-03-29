Portions of Atlas Power Data Center to be up and running in Williston next month

WILLISTON, N.D. - In January, Governor Doug Burgum announced that Williston would be the home of one of the largest data centers in the world. Soon, officials say the first section of the facility will be up and running.

Since the announcement of the Atlas Power Data Center, crews have been hard at work, creating buildings that will house thousands of servers capable of mining cryptocurrency and other high-performance computing tasks. Some of those servers could be online by the end of April.

The Data Center will be full of machines with state-of-the-art graphics cards made specifically for mining cryptocurrencies, which will make North Dakota a leader as a high-performance computing hub.

“We’ll have a mixed operation of both bitcoin mining as well as working on high performance computing applications, so we are looking at a tier-1 or tier-3 kind of data center designs,” said Hayden Gill, Atlas Power CEO.

When the first facilities go online, the data center will use about 30 megawatts of power. By the end of the first phase of construction, CEO Hayden Gill says they expect to be using around 360 megawatts, which will then be nearly doubled by the end of phase three. For comparison, Williston would use around 50 megawatts during peak hours, meaning this project would power the city almost 14 times over.

“All of Mountrail Williams, serving both counties, all of the oil, all of the gas plants, with all of the growth we had, we peaked at 550 (Megawatts) this year. They will double us and more than double us,” said Dale Haugen, general manager for Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, who will be supplying the power to the data center.

Construction of the project will bring in hundreds of workers, while creating more than 30 permanent jobs for the region.

“We’re hiring everything from technicians, to network engineers, to shift leads, site leads, electricians. We’re building a full stack,” said Gill.

Governor Burgum says the project will help diversify the state’s economy, which will make it less reliant on the current price of oil.

Officials say even more servers will be up and running in July.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed in 2024.

