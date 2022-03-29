Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College forgiving student loan debt

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The idea of canceling student loan debt is catching on.

And in New Town, the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College has forgiven more than $1.5 million for students enrolled in classes from January 2014 through the summer of 2021.

That was followed by another $1.3 million at the end of 2021.

School administrators used Department of Education COVID funding to erase the debt, and they say they also plan to help students who are enrolled now.

