Advertisement

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College forgiving student loan debt

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The idea of canceling student loan debt is catching on.

And in New Town, the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College has forgiven more than $1.5 million for students enrolled in classes from January 2014 through the summer of 2021.

That was followed by another $1.3 million at the end of 2021.

School administrators used Department of Education COVID funding to erase the debt, and they say they also plan to help students who are enrolled now.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle

Latest News

School safe routes update
Changes to Safe Routes projects in Minot
Helma Lein
Dickinson woman celebrates 106 years around the sun
Public Works Repairs
Truck repair costs Minot nearly six figures
sunflowers producers
North Dakota farmers prepare for spring planting, plan for record high commodity prices and expenses
veteran nd to ukraine
Air Force veteran from Moorhead headed to Ukraine to offer humanitarian help