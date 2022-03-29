Advertisement

North Dakota farmers prepare for spring planting, plan for record high commodity prices and expenses

Spring planting in North Dakota
Spring planting in North Dakota(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - As the weather warms up, many of us have spring fever.

That’s especially true for North Dakota’s farmers.

They’re getting ready for spring planting and while many commodities are at record highs, so are expenses.

Jordan Christman is patiently waiting to get into the field.

“When the time comes, we’ll be ready,” said Christman who farms near Hettinger.

He’s getting equipment ready while he waits for the weather and the soil to warm up.

“The ground is still frozen a few inches,” Christman said.

Once he gets into the field, he’ll plant spring wheat, canola, soybeans, corn, sunflowers, and a little hay. They are crops he plants every year, but this year, sunflower might be the most promising crop in his rotation.

“We’re going to put in as many as we can,” he said.

He’s hoping to plant about 1,500 acres of sunflower. National Sunflower Association executive director John Sandbakken hopes more producers will add sunflower acres. He says the drought and the conflict in Ukraine have driven new crop prices to record highs.

“Russia and Ukraine produce about 75% of all the sunflower oil and meal that’s exported throughout the world. So, taking all of that oil off the market has really created a lot of interest in getting sunflower oil from other destinations,” said Sandbakken.

New crop prices range from $31.75 to $32.80 per hundred weight. That’s a new record high and a 20% increase since the start of the war.

And that’s good news for producers like Christman. But while commodity prices are up, so are expenses.

“Anhydrous is at $1,600 a ton. Might even be up to $1,800 maybe now. That’s $500 more than I’ve ever paid,” said Christman.

Christman says there’s still room for profit, but he’ll be taking on more risk and spending more to plant this year’s crops.

Sandbakken says it’s not too late to add sunflower to your rotation. He says there is plenty of seed still available and adds that sunflower might also be a good option in western and central North Dakota this year, as they are a crop that does well in drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight shelter in place
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle

Latest News

Tracy Potter, North Dakota
Potter appointed to ND Senate seat for which he’s running
Ricky Lee Sneve awarded Carnegie Medal for saving his 5-year-old sister
Ten-year-old boy receives Carnegie Medal after he died saving his 5-year-old sister
SWAT situation
Murder suspect taken into custody at Fargo apartment complex
10pm Sportscast 3/28/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/28/2022