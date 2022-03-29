Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder

Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the death of their 5-month-old child, who authorities say died in early October 2021 after being starved.(Pearl River Co. Sheriff Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple are now facing capital murder charges in the death of their 5-month-old daughter.

Kendra Beck, 20, and Takoda Miller, 23, were arrested March 22 and booked into the Pearl River County Jail after being indicted for the death of the child, which occurred in early October 2021, according to WLOX.

According to the indictment, the couple intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved 5-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth.

The couple were also charged with felony child neglect after authorities say a second child who was 19 months old at the time was found to be neglected and abused.

The indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler of food, clothing, shelter, healthcare or supervision, resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health. In addition, court documents say the abuse caused the child to become infested with lice, covered in feces and have severe diaper rash.

Beck and Miller are being held in the Pearl River County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle
Bismarck arrest for terrorizing
Bismarck woman arrested for terrorizing with a fake gun

Latest News

Generic border shot
Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, is seen in the Legislative Chamber in...
Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of...
Despite health issues, Queen attends Prince Philip service
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
COVID-19 death risk 21 times higher in unvaccinated individuals, CDC says