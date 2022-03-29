First businesses at Williston Square to open soon, Sanford groundbreaking in May

WILLISTON, N.D. – The first buildings at the Williston Square Development will be opening soon, and more projects are expected to be announced this spring.

Slim Chickens, a fast-food restaurant; and Genesis, a clothing store; were the first businesses to start vertical construction. Officials with Slim Chickens are already hiring workers, saying they are planning to open in late April, while Genesis is planning to open by Band Day (May 7).

On Thursday, May 12, Sanford will be breaking ground for their multi-specialty clinic. Officials with Williston Economic Development say more announcements will be planned for that day.

There has been no word on the status of Pizza Ranch, which was announced in September.

