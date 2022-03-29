Dickinson woman celebrates 106 years around the sun

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Reaching 100 years of age is a big milestone and you’re considered lucky if can you get there.

A Dickinson woman can now add six years to that milestone.

We’ve all heard the happy birthday song, but unlike most people, Helma Lein has heard it more than one hundred times.

“Happy 106 birthday, let’s start planning 107,” said Helma Lein, Dickinson.

The Dickinson resident says she celebrated her 106th birthday Monday with family and other residents at her retirement home.

She believes she’s made it all these years due to her healthy lifestyle and keeping busy.

“I will go to craft class and make crafts, I’ve made bird houses,” said Lein.

She’s also an avid writer.

“Leaves of yellow, orange, and red cover grasses like a bed,” said Lein.

Helma was born on a farm in Grant County in 1916. She says her mother died at a young age from the flu but despite tragedy, she graduated from school.

“I was lucky and when I graduated from this college, I was told that the Bismarck Tribune needed three secretaries,” said Lein.

After spending some time with the Tribune, Helma moved to San Diego and worked for the Navy after her husband Ray was called into the service.

She says Ray was sent overseas during World War II, and after returning, they moved the family to Wing, North Dakota.

Helma’s advice to younger generations is to cherish time with family and maintain your faith.

“Raise your children in the church and I think music is important,” said Lein.

Helma says she will continue to do just that and looks forward to her next trip around the sun.

Helma had three children and says she and Ray loved being parents.

She has another birthday celebration to look forward to this week where another resident is also being celebrated for reaching 100.

