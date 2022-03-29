Advertisement

Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say

A child was killed in a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A child is dead after a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot.

Panama City Beach police tell WJHG that officers responded to the Breakfast Point shopping center Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about the collision.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a 4-year-old girl visiting from out of state was the victim of the crash.

“She was here with her family from Tennessee, and they were right next to her when it happened,” Talamantez said.

The police chief also said officers have located a suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

The suspect was being interviewed by authorities, but police have yet to announce an arrest as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
Bismarck man arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday night
Suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Bismarck
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation in California
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime
School safe routes update
Changes to Safe Routes projects in Minot
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
Helma Lein
Dickinson woman celebrates 106 years around the sun