Changes to Safe Routes projects in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Inflation is also raising prices on planned projects, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation asked for some changes to two planned safe routes to school projects to protect the budget.

The city was asked to update estimates for the Bel Air and Washington safe routes projects. They will also plan on bidding the work together, moving Washington’s project from 2024 to 2023 construction.

“We call it tying them so the DOT would take essentially two projects, they’d bid them under one plan set with one contractor in an effort to kind of spread out the mobilization and bond costs. Instead of paying for it twice, you pay for it once,” said Lance Meyer, city engineer.

They say they hope that this reduces costs on the projects. The city of Minot pays about 19% of the costs.

