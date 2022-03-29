Century Patriots softball hope to continue success with new coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century softball team won the WDA tournament and placed 3rd at state. This spring, the Patriots hope to continue that success with a new head coach.

Sometimes having a new coach means the program might start over from scratch. But that’s not the case for the Century girls softball team.

Darby Krivoruchka, Century head coach, said: “I’m pretty excited about the whole thing, little bit nervous, first game jitters kind of thing. But these girls have worked hard in the offseason. I’ve been around when they’ve been doing all their stuff in the offseason, so I can see what they can do. I’m excited to see what they can do. I think they’re excited too in the sense of they’re going to surprise themselves and everybody else.”

Darby Krivoruchka takes over a veteran-heavy Patriot squad after spending last season as an assistant.

Brooklyn Morris, Century senior, said: “I think the goal of the Patriots this year is just mainly to have a positive atmosphere. Make sure everyone feels welcome. I want everyone to feel like they can lean on me and any of our senior class, everybody that’s a leader. I think leadership is a big thing for us this year as seniors and we really want to strive to do that for our underclassmen.”

A focus on guidance but also the ability to compete.

Jaycie Clark, Century senior, said: “We’ve been working a lot to develop those intangible skills. Like the leadership skills and stuff like that. So that’s something that I think will help a lot of us. We have a lot of just good all-around players like good athletes, pretty consistent hitters. So, I think that’s something that will help us too.”

But like all teams, there are still things to work on before games start to be played.

Krivoruchka said: “Fielding is going to be a little bit different. We have some new, fresh legs, fresh arms this year. So again, it’s going to be first game jitters for some of these girls. But I think we’ll come around.”

The Patriots open the season on Friday against Legacy.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.