Burn ban in effect for Morton County through October

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has placed a burn ban in all parks across the county due to dry conditions.

The ban includes open burning, including campfires, on all parks in order to help reduce the potential for wildfires. The use of propane grills and firepits are still allowed, but the county is asking them to be used with extra caution.

Last week, Morton County Commissioners declared a Fire Emergency and Burn Ban effective through October 1, 2022. The most recent drought monitor shows the county is dealing with abnormally to moderately dry conditions.

Morton County is now among roughly 12 counties, namely in the northwest and central parts of the state, that are now under a burn ban. Violations of the burn ban in Morton County can result in 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

View the current burn bans throughout North Dakota here.

