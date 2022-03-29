BSC Mystics baseball one of the best in the nation on offense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pick an offensive category, and the Bismarck State baseball team will be among the NJCAA national leaders.

The Mystics have a team batting average of .461, with 16-homers and 184-runs batted in despite only playing 18 times.

Their last four victories happened over the weekend in Miles City, one of the top teams in Mon-Dak Conference.

Michael Keeran, BSC Head Coach, said: “To start out with Miles CC and to do what we did was really special. It had a playoff atmosphere and I think for these sophomores it meant a lot to them, just because of the rivalry we’ve had with them. This weekend we have Bottineau and we have to have the same mentality. It’s go time!”

Trenton Duchscherer, BSC catcher and first baseman, said: “Jace Dew right now is our M.V.P. He’s our one batter, our leadoff and he gets on almost every time for us. He’s leading the nation in a couple of categories right now. He goes out there and starts it for us and then we knock him in.”

The Mystics have non-conference games against Northland in Bismarck which have been pushed back to Thursday.

