Advertisement

Suspect in custody after overnight shelter in place

Bismarck shelter in place
Bismarck shelter in place(none)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police have blocked off the roads into a trailer park on 26th street and Broadway. Some residence in the area received a text around 10pm requesting they shelter in place. The text also says to please lock your doors until notified. As of early this morning, police say there is a a suspect barricaded. Stay tuned to Your News Leader for updates.

UPDATE: Suspect is now in custody. Your News Leader will bring you more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridger Burrows and the record-setting Rocky Mountain Sculpin
Record Sculpin caught in Montana
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
30-year-old Tyler Hoff
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle
Chloe Fredericks
North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks competing in NBC’s American Song Contest
Bismarck arrest for terrorizing
Bismarck woman arrested for terrorizing with a fake gun

Latest News

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota House committee recommends no AG impeachment
sunflowers update
Conditions are looking better this year for sunflowers
Airplane at Bismarck Airport
Air travel in North Dakota nears pre-pandemic numbers
Home lawn
Spring is on the way, helpful lawn care reminder