Suspect in custody after overnight shelter in place

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police have blocked off the roads into a trailer park on 26th street and Broadway. Some residence in the area received a text around 10pm requesting they shelter in place. The text also says to please lock your doors until notified. As of early this morning, police say there is a a suspect barricaded. Stay tuned to Your News Leader for updates.

UPDATE: Suspect is now in custody. Your News Leader will bring you more updates as they become available.

