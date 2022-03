BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set a trial for a Bismarck man accused of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Derek Dillman wrapped string around a victim’s neck and attempted to strangle them in July 2021.

Dillman pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday.

Judge Douglas Bahr scheduled Dillman’s trial for July 26.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.