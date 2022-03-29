Advertisement

Big & Rich to perform at Norsk Høstfest in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you live in Minot, Big & Rich is ‘Comin’ To Your City.’

The country music duo was announced as the latest addition to this fall’s Norsk Høstfest lineup, as the festival makes its return after being canceled for two years due to the pandemic.

Big & Rich will perform Wed., Sept. 28 at the State Fair Center.

They’re known for big hits “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,” “Comin’ To Your City,” “Lost in This Moment,” “Wild West Show,” and “Holy Water.”

Big & Rich joins Daniel O’Donnell, Lady A, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brantley Gilbert, who were announced last week.

Høstfest has a couple of more acts to announce. You can find information on the lineup and tickets here.

